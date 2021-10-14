CPS: Calls on Frontline Health Workers to Participate in PAHO Campaign “Share Your Story” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has launched a social media campaign to raise awareness of the sustained burden the COVID-19 pandemic poses on the mental health of frontline workers, inviting them to share their stories and strategies to better manage and cope with this added challenge.



The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department from the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, is calling on frontline health workers to participate in the campaign and share their strategies that could help other workers in the region, the Americas and around the world.



The campaign “Mental Health ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38794-cps-calls-on-frontline-health-workers-to-participate-in-paho-campaign-share-your-story.html