CPS Calls on Men and Boys to Live healthier and active lives. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The lack of physical activity is seen as a threat to one’s health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around the world, not enough people are active on a daily basis and are not getting enough exercise.



Some of the consequences of inactivity are overweight or obesity. Physical activity is good for health and can prevent heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.



June is Men’s Health Month and Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is encouraging all boys and men to practice a healthy lifestyle and take preventive actions to be and remain healthy.



CPS would like to see men ...



...



