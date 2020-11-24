CPS: Celebrating Thanksgiving in a Safe Manner. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— This week Thursday, November 26 is the traditional ‘thanksgiving’ celebration celebrated by millions of Americans across the globe.

Sint Maarten is no different, and thanksgiving celebrations will also be taking place by visitors and others in the community. Everyone can make thanksgiving safer by adhering to some simple measures such as wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing your hands frequently with water and soap, or using hand sanitizer.

Anytime you get together with people who do not live in your household, even if you go by the person’s home, the risk of getting COVID-19 increases for everyone ...



