CPS: Cervical cancer is preventable and curable. Contact us for more information. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Cervical cancer is a non-communicable disease (NCDs) NCDs also include heart disease, respiratory disease, and other cancers. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), NCDs currently cause seven out of 10 deaths around the world.



Cancer of the cervix is a disease caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). It is preventable and curable. Cervical cancer is a leading cause of death among women in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

PAHO says that over 72,000 women in the Americas were diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2018, and 34,000 died from the ...



