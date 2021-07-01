CPS Closed for COVID-19 Testing on Friday but Open on Saturday. Baby Wellness Clinic Also Closed Friday | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the public that its offices at the Vineyard Office Complex will be closed on Friday, July 2nd for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

The Baby Wellness Clinic will also be closed on Friday, July 2nd. The Baby Wellness Clinic will resume regular office hours on Monday, July 5th.

The CPS Office at the Vineyard Building will be open on Saturday, July 3rd for COVID-19 testing from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Persons who require information can ...



