CPS Closed for COVID-19 Vaccinations on Monday. All Other Services are Available at CPS | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM) :— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the public that its offices at the Vineyard Office Complex will be closed on Monday, July 26th for COVID-19 vaccinations.

All other services offered by CPS remain open such as COVID-19 testing, the Baby Clinic, and Vector Control.

CPS is asking those clients who have an appointment scheduled at CPS to either go to the Belair Community Center on Monday between 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM or they can choose to return to CPS ...



