CPS COVID-19 Clinic Closed this Week. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public, the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is closed this week.



It is anticipated that services will resume on Monday, March 14.



Persons with scheduled appointments are requested to check back on Monday, March 14.



CPS apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause.



The telephone number 914 will be operating from Monday to Friday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and on Saturdays 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.



