CPS COVID-19 Clinic Now Offering Second Booster/Fourth Dose of the Vaccine for 60+ high-risk individuals. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public, that the CPS COVID-19 Clinic is now offering a second booster/fourth dose for high-risk populations within the community.



The aforementioned is based on the recent approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) of a second booster. As per guidelines from the Netherlands, anyone age 60-years and older, is now eligible for a second booster/fourth dose, if it has been three months since their last vaccine.



