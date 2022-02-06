CPS COVID-19 Vaccination Program Closed on Monday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), Vaccine Management Team (VMT), would like to inform the public that its COVID-19 Vaccination Program is closed on Monday, February 7th due to unforeseen circumstances.



Vaccinations and COVID-19 testing will resume on Tuesday, February 8th.



COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 12 will continue on Wednesday, February 9th at the CPS Vineyard Office Complex from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.



CPS urges all to continue to practice the COVID-19 public health safety protocols such as handwashing, wearing your mask, cough ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39625-cps-covid-19-vaccination-program-closed-on-monday.html