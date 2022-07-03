CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Only Open Thursday and Friday this week. Get Vaccinated! | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), would like to inform the public, that the CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will only be open on Thursday, July 07, and Friday, July 08.



On Thursday, July 07, the clinic hours are from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM. On Friday, July 08, the clinic hours are 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM.



It was announced last week that the CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic would also be open on Monday, July 04 and Wednesday, July 03, but this won’t be the case due to unforeseen circumstances. CPS apologizes for ...



