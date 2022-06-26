CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Open June 30. Three days Available for Vaccines in the First Week of July. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), would like to inform the public, that the CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will only be open on Thursday, June 30 from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM.



During the first week of July 04 - 08, the CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will resume a three-day schedule as follows:

Monday, July 04: 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM; Wednesday, July 03: 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM; Friday, July 05: 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM.



