CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Reopens on Monday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public, the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will reopen on Monday, March 14.



The new hours of operation of the CPS Vaccine Clinic at the Vineyard Office Complex in Philipsburg are as follows: Mondays 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM; Wednesday 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM and 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM; Fridays 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM.



Paediatric vaccines will continue via appointment on Wednesdays 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM.



