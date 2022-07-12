CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Summer Schedule will be Thursdays Only. Get Vaccinated. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), would like to inform the public, that the CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will only be open on Thursdays for the months of July and August. Clinic hours will be 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. This new schedule starts on Thursday, July 14th.



Pediatric clinics for the age group 5 to 11 years will continue on an appointment basis, on Wednesdays between 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Please call the pediatric hotline cell: (721) 526-1644 for any questions or appointment needs for pediatric vaccines.



