CPS Encourages Residents to Attend Diabetes Lecture on November 14 | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- Monday, November 14 is World Diabetes Day (WDD) which will be observed around the globe to raise awareness.



The Diabetes Foundation of St. Maarten (DFS) will be hosting a lecture on diabetes where a number of speakers will share information about diabetic foot care and diabetes and depression.



Guests’ speakers will be Dr. Grace Spencer, Dr. Liam Stoeldraasijers, Podiatrist, and Dr. Natalie Humphrey, Assistant Dean of Community Engagement at the American University of the Caribbean.



The lecture will take place on Monday, November 14 at Carl’s & Sons Inn Conference Hall, Cole Bay from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm. ...



