CPS Encourages Veterinarians and Farmers to Participate in CaribVET Webinar Series. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---The Caribbean Animal Health Network (CaribVET), Pan American Center for Foot-and-Mouth Disease (PANAFTOSA), Veterinary Public Health (VPH), and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), are hosting their first Webinar Series on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), to be held virtually starting Tuesday, November 15 followed by November 22 and 24, to commemorate World Antimicrobial Awareness Week.



AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, and death.



As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ...



