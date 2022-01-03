CPS in Urgent Need of Available or Retired Nurses due to COVID-19 Surge. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), is in urgent need of retired or available nurses due to the COVID-19 surge that the country is experiencing.



The number of COVID-19 cases within the past week has surged from 36 to over 500 active cases.



Retired or available nurses are needed to complement the current CPS staff to assist with source and contact tracing.



Interested nurses should contact: CPS Department Head Eva Lista-de Weever by emailing: surveillance@sintmaartengov.org



