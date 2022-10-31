CPS Invites Healthcare Providers & Public to Participate in Digital Survey about Antimicrobial Resistance. | SMN NEWS

GREAT BAY (DCOMM:--- In observance of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week later this month, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) would like to invite healthcare providers and the community to participate in a digital survey.



The survey for healthcare providers can be found at the following link: https://forms.gle/SaD2zpMjjULUhUyS6



Here is the survey link for members of the community: https://forms.gle/VeB3hDhF2R64LTJu8



The surveys seek the participation of the public which will provide much-needed insight and understanding of the public's perception of antimicrobial resistance.



