CPS Invites Public to Attend Breast Cancer Interactive Forum on Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), is inviting the public to attend the Breast Cancer Interactive Forum where you will have the opportunity to discuss breast cancer.



Dr. Niara Chobanyan, will be providing information and the public will also have the opportunity to ask questions.



For those who would like to attend the forum in person, space is limited to 50 persons. The forum will take place on two dates, this coming Saturday, October 16, and again on Saturday, October 30.



The forum will be held at the St. Martin of Tours Parish Hall, Back Street across from the ...



