CPS launches ‘POP-UP’ community vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 24. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, April 23rd, The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley decided in consultation with the Department Head of Collective Prevention Services (CPS), Mrs. Eva Lista-de Weever that CPS will host a ‘POP-UP’ COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 24th, in efforts to increase the vaccination numbers throughout the community. The vaccination clinic will be open between the hours of 10 AM- 2 PM at the Vineyard building.

This clinic will be open to all persons residing on the Dutch side, who have not already registered to be vaccinated. Upon arrival, persons are required ...



