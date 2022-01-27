CPS makes populace aware of legionnaire’s disease. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), has registered one case of legionnaires.



Legionnaire’s disease is a serious type of pneumonia (lung infection) caused by legionella bacteria. People can get sick when they breathe in small droplets of water or accidentally swallow water containing legionella into the lungs.



Legionella bacteria can also cause less serious illnesses. The illness usually develops three to six days after infection but may take longer.

The illness usually starts with a fever, chills, headache, and muscle pain. This is followed by a ...



...



