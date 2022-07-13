CPS: Monkeypox Prevention. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- To date, there are no confirmed cases of Monkeypox reported to the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) in the country.



Based on the global meter for Monkeypox as of July 13, 2022, there is a total number of 10,576 cases registered in 72 countries: Europe 8,723; North America 1,374; South America 304; Asia 98; Africa 36; and Oceania 25.



Monkeypox has been confirmed in the Caribbean, and no cases have been registered in Sint Maarten. The countries with the largest number of cases reported to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in the Americas at this point in time ...



