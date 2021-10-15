CPS: October 16 marks World Food Day – It’s Your Day. | SMN NEWS

GREAT BAY(DCOMM):--- World Food Day (WFD) will be marked around the globe on Saturday, October 16 under the theme, “Our actions are our future- Better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life.”

According to the United Nations (UN) Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO), “The food we choose and the way we consume it affect our health and that of our planet. It has an impact on the way agri-food systems work.”

The FAO added that collective action across 150 countries is what makes World Food Day one of the most celebrated days of the UN







