CPS offers free- drive through testing for all members of the community. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA), Richard Panneflek hereby informs the public that Collective Prevention Services (CPS)

will be opening the drive-through testing for all individuals daily during the morning hours from 9:30 am- 11:30 am, starting Monday, January 11. This is a shift in the process as currently, the drive-through was by appointment only.

CPS will still maintain their appointments from the hours of 8:00 am – 9:30 am daily, however, anyone who wants to be tested can now do so. The drive-through will be open daily for anyone who comes forward.

