CPS Office Operations Upcoming Holiday Season Closures. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the public that its offices at the Vineyard Office Complex will be closed in connection with the upcoming holiday season.



The office will be closed Friday, December 24; Saturday, December 25; and Sunday, December 26. Besides regular office operations, this also includes COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccinations.



Persons who need assistance can call 914 on either one of those days between 8.00 AM and 12.00 PM.



