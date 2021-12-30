CPS Office Operations Upcoming Year-end Festive Season Closures. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the public that its offices at the Vineyard Office Complex will be closed in connection with the upcoming year-end festive season.



The office will be closed Friday, December 31; Saturday, January 1; and Sunday, January 2. Besides regular office operations, the office closure also includes COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccinations.



All office operations will resume on Monday, January 3.



Persons who need assistance can call management at 914 on either one of those days between 8....



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39389-cps-office-operations-upcoming-year-end-festive-season-closures.html