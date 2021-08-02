CPS Only Location for COVID-19 Vaccines. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the public that its offices at the Vineyard Office Complex are the only location that will be open for the administering of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.

During the month of August, CPS opening hours for the administering of the Pfizer vaccine are 8:30 AM to 12 noon, and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

Persons need to keep in mind that the aforementioned hours could change, and this will be timely communicated to the community.

Persons ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38197-cps-only-location-for-covid-19-vaccines.html