CPS Opens Monkeypox Prevention Information Page. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) in collaboration with the Department of Communication (DCOMM) opened a “Monkeypox Prevention Information Page,” on the Government of Sint Maarten website in order for the community to be able to find information about the disease.



The information can be found at the following link: http://www.sintmaartengov.org/government/VSA/Health-Updates/monkeypox/Pages/default.aspx



Information can also be found on the government's Facebook Page at facebook.com/SXMGOV and persons can also call 914 or 721 542-1222.



To date, there are no confirmed cases of Monkeypox reported to CPS in the country. All family physicians must report suspected cases to ...



...



