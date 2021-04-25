CPS ‘POP-UP’ community vaccination clinic surpasses all expectations | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley is ecstatic to relay that CPS hosted a successful ‘POP-UP vaccination clinic. A total of one hundred thirty-two (132) persons were vaccinated; however, due to the overwhelming support from the public, the vaccination stock was used by noon. CPS in turn registered persons who walked up to be vaccinated until 2 PM. These persons were provided appointments based on their convenience.

This pilot demonstrated the demand for vaccinations outside of the weekday hours and also reinforces the need to adapt the current approach for vaccination outreach and ...



