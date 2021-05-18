CPS POP-UP Vaccination Center Opens on Wednesday at AUC in Cupecoy. Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— On Wednesday, May 19th, the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) Collective Prevention Service (CPS) sets up a POP-UP Vaccination Center at the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) in Cupecoy from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Everyone above 18 is encouraged to stop by at #1 University Drive, Jordan Drive in Cupecoy, to receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This new POP-UP vaccination is a part of the Outreach program of CPS to boost the country’s vaccination numbers and protect the population against a possible new outbreak of the ...



