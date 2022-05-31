CPS: Reduce the Risks Factors for Dementia. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Dementia is a syndrome in which there is a deterioration in memory, thinking, behavior, and the ability to perform everyday activities.



Dementia mainly affects older people, and it is not a normal part of aging. Additional risk factors include depression, low educational attainment, social isolation, and cognitive inactivity.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has guidelines that can reduce people’s risk to dementia. Regular exercise, not smoking, avoiding harmful use of alcohol, controlling weight, eating a healthy diet, maintaining healthy blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public ...



