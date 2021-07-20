CPS Reminds Community to Step Up and maintain COVID-19 Public Health Safety Measures as increase in cases observed in various countries. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), is making an urgent appeal to the public of Sint Maarten, to maintain COVID-19 Public Health Preventive measures such as correctly wearing of face masks, maintaining social distance, and frequently sanitizing your hands.

This appeal is being made due to the Delta COVID-19 variant, which is now circulating in countries that enhance our economy. This variant is more contagious spreading quickly than any other variant.

Therefore, CPS is urging and reminding everyone to continue practicing the public health safety ...



