CPS reminds persons to get their seasonal flu vaccine. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), is recommending that persons especially high-risk groups to get their seasonal flu shot.

Influenza is an acute viral infection that spreads very easily from person to person and can affect anybody in any age group.

Check with your physician to see whether or not you are part of the high-risk group and be proactive. Get vaccinated and apply strict and consistent preventive measures to stop you from getting the flu.

Influenza is a serious public health problem that causes severe illnesses and deaths for higher risk populations. Vaccination (flu shot) is the most effective way to prevent infection.

Persons who form part of the risk groups are:

• all pregnant women who are in the last six months of pregnancy or second trimester – from their fourth month onwards;

• with pulmonary disease: asthma (when maintenance medication is given; this also holds true for children), COPD, carcinoma of the lung, anthracosilicosis, lungfibrosis , mucoviscidosis, severe kyfoscoliosis, status after resection of a lung, breathing difficulties;

• with cardiac disease: having experienced a myocardial infarction, angina pectoris, arrhythmias, valve dysfunction, cardiac failure;

• with diabetes mellitus, even if not on medication;

• with chronic kidney disease/failure: dialysis, kidney transplant;

• after a recent bone marrow transplant;

• with HIV-infection;

• with an intellectual disability in an intramural setting;

• with a diminished resistance to infections: livercirrosis, (functional) asplenia, auto-immune illnesses, chemotherapy, immunosuppressive medication;

• 60 years and older.

Front-line workers as well as health care workers who may be in contact with patients in these risk groups (personnel in nursing homes, senior citizen home, hospital, outpatient clinics and general practitioner/specialist practices), should get their flu vaccination.

Home care givers of persons with a very high risk for severe illness and mortality attributed to the flu should also get vaccinated.

Consult your family physician (house doctor) in due time once you don’t feel well, and do not place others at risk. Take the necessary preventive measures when in the vicinity of any sick persons. Apply strict cough etiquette and proper hand hygiene.

Eat healthy foods, get a lot of exercise, and maintain a good sleep schedule which is usually eight hours.

