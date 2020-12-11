CPS Reminds those in Quarantine/Isolation to Follow the Guidelines to Save Lives by Staying at Home. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to reiterate to the persons currently in quarantine and in isolation, that they must adhere to the guidelines as issued by CPS. AS of late, CPS has noted poor compliance in persons who have been instructed to quarantine or isolate for the duration of 14 days which coincides with the maximum incubation period of COVID-19.

Adherence to the guidelines will protect the community overall especially the most vulnerable such as seniors and those with underlying health conditions. ...



