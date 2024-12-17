CPS & Safe Haven Collaborate in Gift Giving this Holiday Season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— To kick-start the holiday season, the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) and Safe Haven have joined together to give back to the community.

On December 10th, 2024, CPS’ Youth Health Care Section was fortunate to receive gift baskets from Safe Haven for five deserving babies.

Safe Haven’s Director Rashida Boyrard accompanied by her colleagues, and the team at Youth Health Care, handed over gift baskets to three of five babies and their parents at the Baby Clinic.

The gift baskets contained essential baby items such as clothing, age-appropriate books and diapers.

CPS would like to acknowledge the donation by Safe Haven, and both organizations are looking forward to more collaborations where they can support parents in the community throughout the year.

Congratulations to the families and we wish everyone a happy, healthy and safe holiday.

