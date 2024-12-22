CPS says have a Safe Holiday Season. Don’t forget an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), as families come together during the holiday season, CPS advises taking preventative measures against respiratory illnesses causing flu-like symptoms.

CPS advises that preventive measures should be applied at all times in and during the celebrations that will bring families and friends together for the season.

The prevention measures are to sneeze in a napkin or inside of your elbow sleeve, and don’t forget to wash your hands regularly with soap and water.

Hand washing should last at least two minutes or use hand sanitizer that consists of at least 60 percent alcohol.

Practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette. Persons with flu-like symptoms should remain at home until they have recovered.

Also discuss with your physician on the possibility of vaccinating during this flu season to enjoy the holiday season.

In addition, proper ventilation is important should you meet indoors, and where possible, hold lunches and dinners outdoors.

Have a safe and healthy holiday season. Don’t forget an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure. Happy and healthy holidays.

