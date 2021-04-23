CPS says One Case of Indian COVID-19 Variant Found on the Island. India & Pakistan on Banned List since April 20. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development (Ministry VSA) said on Thursday that one case of the Indian COVID-19 variant has been found on the island.

Based on the latest information, this Indian variant may be responsible for the resurgence in COVID-19 cases experienced in India and neighboring Pakistan. As a preemptive measure, the decision was taken to place India and Pakistan on the list of banned countries effective April 20, 2021.

In collaboration with local laboratories and the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), samples were sent ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37375-cps-says-one-case-of-indian-covid-19-variant-found-on-the-island-india-pakistan-on-banned-list-since-april-20.html