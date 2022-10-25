CPS Sees Increase in Respiratory Illnesses. Calls on Community to be Vigilant. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), has recently seen an increase in acute respiratory illnesses and reminds the public that influenza (flu) season is here.

There have been reports from healthcare providers who are seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses, especially in children with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

Most people who get an RSV infection will have mild illness and will recover in a week or two. RSV can make chronic health problems worse, and persons with asthma may experience asthma attacks as a result of RSV ...



