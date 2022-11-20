CPS & Stakeholders Invites Public to Attend Discussion Event about Overuse and Misuse of Antibiotics. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- In observance of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW), which is from November 18-24, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) in collaboration with a number of stakeholders are inviting the public to mark their calendar to attend a public health discussion event at the University of St. Martin (USM) on Thursday, November 24, Room 202 at 7:00 PM.



You will be able to learn more about Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), why it’s a global concern, and what impact it could have on Sint Maarten.



An estimated 1.3 million people around the world die each year directly due to bacterial antimicrobial resistance.



