CPS Suspends Baby Clinic and Vector Control Services. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), that effective January 18, all Baby Clinic Services will be temporarily suspended for the next two weeks and scheduled to re-open on February 1, 2021.



Clients with appointments during this period will be called and provided with a new appointment. CPS kindly request that if you have not received a call about your appointment that you please contact Youth Health Care via email: YouthHealthCare@Sintmaartengov.org



All vector control services will be temporarily suspended for the next two weeks and ...



