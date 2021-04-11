CPS & the VMT warn for a real possibility of a third wave of infections of the more contagious British Covid-19 variant and urges everyone to register for the vaccine. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Even though the current numbers of active cases are now relatively low on St. Maarten, CPS has concluded, based on genotyping results, that the British variant of Covid-19 is now circulating on St. Maarten. At least 24 people have been detected with the British variant. While some of these cases can be linked to travel from Aruba and Curacao, most were residents without a travel history. This indicates that there is already local transmission of the British variant among the community of St. Maarten.

Curacao, Aruba, and Bonaire are experiencing an explosive rise in Covid-19 infections. In a matter ...



