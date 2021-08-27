CPS to host Vaccination Pop-up on Saturday, August 28th, at the CPS Vineyard Office Park. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—On Saturday, August 28th, there will be a vaccination Pop-up at Collective Prevention Services (CPS), located at the Vineyard Building, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. CPS would like to encourage all residents of Sint Maarten, 12 years and older, who have not been vaccinated, to come out to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. All persons interested in receiving the vaccines are asked to bring along any form of photo ID for registration.

Considering the increase in the number of positive cases on the island, CPS has implemented several safety protocols for the vaccination pop-ups moving forward.



