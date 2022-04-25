CPS to launch its youth immunization campaign in May. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The 20th Annual Vaccination Week of the Americas (VWA) 2022 is currently underway throughout the Americas to prevent childhood diseases. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) initiative started on April 23 and runs through April 30.



The vaccine-preventable disease campaign entails immunizing approximately 140 million people in the Americas. The theme for VWA 2022 is, “Are you fully vaccinated? Get all your shots.”



It is very important for every child to get vaccinated against childhood diseases which prevents illness, disability and death from vaccine-preventable diseases including cervical cancer, diphtheria, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, pertussis (whooping cough), pneumonia, ...



...



