CPS to Pilot Antigen Tests on Monday December 21st. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA), Richard Panneflek hereby informs the public that Collective Prevention Services (CPS) will be offering a drive-through community testing pilot in Point Blanche at the lot before the harbor from 10 AM - 12 PM on Monday 21 December.



The pilot antigen testing campaign is for: persons experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and persons who have been in close contact with a confirmed case and not already registered by CPS. Testing is free; however, there is a limited supply of 60 antigen tests. CPS, therefore, advises the public to come ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36427-cps-to-pilot-antigen-tests-on-monday-december-21st.html