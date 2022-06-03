CPS Updates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Schedule for June. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the public, that the CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will only be open on Thursdays for the month of June.



The new schedule for June will be Thursday, June 9th; Thursday, June 16th; and Thursday, June 23rd. The opening hours are 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM, or until supplies last.



