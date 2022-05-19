CPS Vaccine Clinic Also Open this Friday Afternoon. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public, that the CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be open this Friday afternoon May 20 from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.



The extra afternoon opening this Friday is to compensate for the closure on Monday, May 16 due to unforeseen circumstances.



The opening hours are Mondays 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM; Wednesdays from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM; Paediatric COVID-19 Vaccination is Wednesdays by appointment from 3:00 ...



