CPS Vaccine Clinic Closed Monday. Open Wednesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public, that the CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be closed on Monday, May 16 due to unforeseen circumstances.



The opening hours are Mondays 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM (Monday, May 16-CLOSED); Wednesdays 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM; Paediatric COVID-19 Vaccination is Wednesdays by appointment from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM; Fridays 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM.



The CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is located at the Vineyard Building Office ...



