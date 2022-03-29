CPS Vaccine Clinic Closed Wednesday morning. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public, that the CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be closed on Wednesday morning March 30 due to unforeseen circumstances.



The clinic will be open on Wednesday afternoon with adjusted operational hours of 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM or until supplies last.



The CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is located at the Vineyard Building Office Complex for COVID-19 vaccinations.



For vaccination related questions, registration queries persons can go to services.sintmaartengov.org; or email/call (914), vaccination@sintmaartengov....



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40014-cps-vaccine-clinic-closed-wednesday-morning.html