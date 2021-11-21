CPS: World Antibiotic Awareness Week Kicks Off: Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- World Antibiotic Awareness Week (WAAW) 2021 kicked off on November 18 and runs through November 24 under the theme: “Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance.”



Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) threatens the effective prevention and treatment of an ever-increasing range of infections caused by bacteria, parasites, viruses, and fungi.



AMR is a global health and development threat. It requires urgent multisectoral action in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that AMR is one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity.



