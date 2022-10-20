Cruise Lines and Destinations Map Out Mutual Success at the FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. | SMN NEWS

Miramar, FL:--- Hundreds gathered in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic with one common goal: improve cruise tourism, especially the mutual benefits between destinations and cruise companies. That was again the main theme of another successful FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show, which celebrated its 28th annual occasion and 50 years of operations for the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA).

“I want to applaud everyone throughout the Dominican Republic who coordinated this successful event and showcased the spectacular destination; it is clear that the country is committed to cruise tourism, which President Luis Abinader affirmed in his remarks and participation,” ...