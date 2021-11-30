Cruise Lines hesitant with the situation on French Saint-Martin. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Due to a recent situation where barricades were once again erected and set on fire early Monday morning thereby blocking the main road in the residential district of Sandy Ground on French Saint Martin, cruise lines who will have ships in port on Wednesday, December 1, has decided to caution-free roam passengers and restrict curated tours due to the uncertainty of the free and unhampered flow throughout the Northern part of the island.



Gendarmes on Monday morning cleared the erected barricades.



One of the key protocols of the cruise industry is the safety and security of cruise passengers while ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39190-cruise-lines-hesitant-with-the-situation-on-french-saint-martin.html